Robert Half Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Robert Half in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Robert Half by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Robert Half by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

