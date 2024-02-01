Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,695,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $397,717.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,695,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

