Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 56,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 143,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.