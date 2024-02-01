Roger McDowell Purchases 86,015 Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) Stock

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell purchased 86,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £49,888.70 ($63,423.21).
Shares of BSC stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Thursday. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc has a 52 week low of GBX 52.50 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £124.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,816.67 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.87.
