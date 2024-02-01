Rogers Sugar (RSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of C$308.04 million during the quarter.

RSI stock opened at C$5.56 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$6.41. The company has a market cap of C$584.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

