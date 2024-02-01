Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $537.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $538.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

