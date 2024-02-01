Rosenblatt Securities Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $172.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.