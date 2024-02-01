Roth Capital Comments on American Vanguard Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Vanguard in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Vanguard’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AVD opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.95 million, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.52 million for the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $128,604 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.