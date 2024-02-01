Roth Mkm Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $348.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $345.00 to $348.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $335.37 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $248.96 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.11. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

