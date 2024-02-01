Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.86.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

