Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $68.72, with a volume of 1265618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.15. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.