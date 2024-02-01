Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Down 14.1%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 239,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 238,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 26.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$82.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.41 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 687.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.