Saputo (SAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Saputo to post earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.48 billion.

Saputo Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:SAP opened at C$27.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.69. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.75 and a 52 week high of C$37.50.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Saputo

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 49.33%.

In other Saputo news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$198,173.25. 42.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.81.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

