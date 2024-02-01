Saul R. Laureles Sells 9,893 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stem Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Stem stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Stem by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,438 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Stem by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stem by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

