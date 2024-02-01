Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.29

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 145113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Savara Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $668.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savara

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $395,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,594.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Savara news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $395,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,594.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,866,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,730 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the third quarter worth $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 128.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

