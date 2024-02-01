Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $53.20, but opened at $48.88. Schlumberger shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 8,720,630 shares traded.
In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,946,077. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.
Schlumberger Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.
Institutional Trading of Schlumberger
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
