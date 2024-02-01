Scotiabank Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$24.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.86.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

TSE AP.UN opened at C$19.52 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.41.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.