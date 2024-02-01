Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Trading Down 1.8 %

GGG stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,734 shares of company stock worth $2,269,879. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

