ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Trading Up 3.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.75. Approximately 48,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 159,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SFBS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.