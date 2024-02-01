Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Shake Shack worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 390,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,889.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shake Shack

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.