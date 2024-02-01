Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Decreases By 7.6%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,594,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 3,888,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.3 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
GNNSF stock opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54. Genscript Biotech has a fifty-two week low of C$2.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
