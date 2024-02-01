Short Interest in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Declines By 5.0%

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on GVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

