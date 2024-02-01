Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Drops By 9.6%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Henderson Land Development Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

About Henderson Land Development

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.