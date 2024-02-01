Short Interest in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Grows By 8.0%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,021,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 53,716,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.0 days.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.