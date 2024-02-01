Short Interest in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Grows By 8.0%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,021,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 53,716,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.0 days.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

