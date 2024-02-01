Short Interest in Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Grows By 7.7%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

OTCMKTS MGMLF opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.16.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

