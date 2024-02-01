Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Drops By 9.0%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Down 2.7 %

Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.