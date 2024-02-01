Signaturefd LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 346,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $97.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

