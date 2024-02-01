Signaturefd LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelixis by 42.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 526,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,856,000 after buying an additional 107,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after buying an additional 265,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

