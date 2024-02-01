Signaturefd LLC Buys 279 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $66.85 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

