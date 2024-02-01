Signaturefd LLC Buys 736 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $57.82.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.