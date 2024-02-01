Signaturefd LLC Buys 890 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 342.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE:VAC opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

