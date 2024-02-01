Signaturefd LLC Buys New Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.