Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 18.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $310,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $389,709.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,654.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.1 %

DOCU stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Read Our Latest Report on DOCU

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.