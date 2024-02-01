Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,845,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $204.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.34. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $210.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.46.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

