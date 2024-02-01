Signaturefd LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 518.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $190.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

