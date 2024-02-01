Signaturefd LLC Has $126,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

