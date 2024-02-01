Signaturefd LLC Purchases 497 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

