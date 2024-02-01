Signaturefd LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bruker by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $71.51 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.