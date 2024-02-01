Signaturefd LLC Purchases 983 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,967,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Stock Up 0.1 %

RB Global stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.