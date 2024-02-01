Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,419,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 993.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 421,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 314,107 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

