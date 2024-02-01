Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

