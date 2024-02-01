Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, Director Weston M. Hicks acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,575.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,522.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,523.99. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,312.00 and a 12 month high of $1,649.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

