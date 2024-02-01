Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,206,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $16.75.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

