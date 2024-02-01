Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,007 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Sirius XM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

