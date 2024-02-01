Signaturefd LLC Sells 833 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $70.32 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

