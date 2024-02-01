Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

