Singularity Future Technology Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, February 9th (NASDAQ:SGLY)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.
Singularity Future Technology Stock Down 2.2 %
Singularity Future Technology stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Singularity Future Technology has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02.
Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 526.89%.
Institutional Trading of Singularity Future Technology
About Singularity Future Technology
Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.
