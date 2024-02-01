Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after acquiring an additional 839,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 556,279 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

