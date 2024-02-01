SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Down 4.3 %

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Shares of SLG stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.