Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 37.5% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 20.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 34.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.97 million, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $41.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $472.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.56 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

